Rapper T.I. has made the shocking revelation that he accompanies his 18-year-old daughter to the gynecologist every year to ensure that she is still a virgin.

Appearing on the Ladies Like Us podcast, the 39-year-old stressed how important it is to him that his teenage daughter Deyjah …

