If T-Pain's raunchy rendition of Ella Mai's "Boo'd Up" left you eager for more sounds from the rap vet, you're in luck. On Monday night (July 23), the Tallahassee artist teased a handful of bangers featuring the likes of Gucci Mane and Tory Lanez via his Instagram account.In a series of videos uploaded to his profile, T-Pain revealed that he's been working on a "ton of records" but has been having a bit of trouble determining which one to release first. Talking to his fans to ask for their criticism, T-Pain welcomed their opinions on whether each song was a certified banger or should simply be left to the wayside. "I got a million other records so if this one is trash I'll move to the next mega fast," he captioned one of the several videos.