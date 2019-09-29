Justforex_nb_campaign

Disqualified housemate, Tacha has unfollowed the official Big Brother Naija handle on Instagram. Tacha was disqualified on Friday night for getting into a ‘fight’ with fellow housemate, Mercy who was issued ‘two strikes’ as well. The official Big Brother Naija account however still follows Tacha and all the other housemates. See the …

