World Takoradi holds mammoth vigil for kidnapped girls – Myjoyonline

#1
Residents of Sekondi-Takoradi in the Western Region and its environs on Sunday held a grand vigil for the three missing young ladies that were reported kidnapped last year.

The mammoth vigil was also to highlight what they say is the wave of kidnappings that has hit the …



Read more via Ghana News HomePage – http://bit.ly/2MLYqQt

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[20]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top