Tall Cheezy And Headgurl Combine For "Shalaye" – | Notjustok
DCCRecords official protege, Tall Cheezy & Headgurl collaborate in this dope joint titled SHALAYE This come shortly after the release of "Set Awon" by Headgurl featuring Davido & Don Coleone under the imprint of the label DCCRecords Shalaye is Tall Cheezy second official single for 2020 after...
