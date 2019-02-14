Congratulations to Tamar Braxton! According to Bustle, the singer beat other contestants after weeks of live battle.
On Wednesday night, it came down to her and Ricky Williams, but she secured enough votes from her former houseguests to take the victory....
via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2DCCgM9
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
On Wednesday night, it came down to her and Ricky Williams, but she secured enough votes from her former houseguests to take the victory....
via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2DCCgM9
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[39]