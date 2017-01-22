Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state on Saturday, urged Nigerians to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari. Governor Tambuwal made the call during an event organised to honour Aliyu Wamakko, the immediate past governor of the state, Daily Post reports. He said, "The president has succeeded in tackling the problem of insurgency in the North East while other security challenges are receiving the necessary attention. The once dreadful Sambisa forest has now been cleared of insurgents and the happy story goes on. “President Buhari is also doing his best to doggedly fight corruption, diversify the economy and reduce poverty and unemployment. The president, therefore, needs the support and fervent prayers of all Nigerians, irrespective of creed, religion or ethnicity.”