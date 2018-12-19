Politics Tambuwal to present 2019 budget proposal on Monday – Vanguard News Nigeria

#1
Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State will on Monday present the state’s 2019 budget to the House of Assembly for approval, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Tambuwal The presentation of the budget estimates was approved by the …



Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2SXCC6k

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top