Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State will on Monday present the state’s 2019 budget to the House of Assembly for approval, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.
Tambuwal The presentation of the budget estimates was approved by the …
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2SXCC6k
Get More Nigeria Political News
Tambuwal The presentation of the budget estimates was approved by the …
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2SXCC6k
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]