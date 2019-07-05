In-form Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has given Super Eagles a major boost by refusing to rule out switching his allegiance to Nigeria.
The 21-year-old who was born in the UK to Nigerian parents is currently the joint-leading scorer with Sergio Aguero in the Premier League, So far, the pair have seven goals each.
read more
The 21-year-old who was born in the UK to Nigerian parents is currently the joint-leading scorer with Sergio Aguero in the Premier League, So far, the pair have seven goals each.
read more