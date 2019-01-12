Metro Tanker Explosion In Cross River State Kills Many, Injures Others (Graphic Photos) – Nairaland

#1
A petrol tanker explosion which happened today along the Calabar-Odukpani Highway in Odukpani local government area of Cross River State, has left many dead, according to reports..

It was gathered the petrol tanker fell while trying to negotiate the bend with residents rushing to the scene to scoop petrol. …



Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2AG0Hry

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top