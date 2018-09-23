(Reuters) – Tanzanian authorities said on Sunday the number of people who died in a ferry that capsized in Lake Victoria had risen to 224 and the vessel’s managers had been detained for questioning.
The ferry, MV Nyerere, sank on …
Read more via Yahoo News – Latest News & Headlines – https://ift.tt/2NAU3uW
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The ferry, MV Nyerere, sank on …
Read more via Yahoo News – Latest News & Headlines – https://ift.tt/2NAU3uW
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[50]