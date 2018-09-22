World Tanzania ferry disaster toll passes 200 – ModernGhana News

#1
The death toll from a crowded ferry capsizing in Lake Victoria rose sharply to 207 Saturday, a Tanzanian minister said, as rescue workers found a lucky survivor.

Public radio quoted the transport minister as updating the number of dead from 170 earlier in the day.....



Read more via ModernGhana News – https://ift.tt/2PTF1gH

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[58]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top