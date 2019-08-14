JustForex Trading - Start Now

World Tanzanian govt to publish names of all married men on website – Daily MonitorHome

#1
The city of Dar-es-Salaam will soon publish names of all married men in the coastal town as a measure of protecting women from dishonest men.

Regional commissioner Paul Makonda said the names will be published in a state-owned website to stop ‘deceitful married men’ from …

tanzania.JPG

Read more via Daily MonitorHome – https://ift.tt/2Z0qNi3

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[54]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top