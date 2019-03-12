The incumbent Governor of Taraba State and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr. Darius Ishaku, has been declared winner of the last Saturday’s governorship election in the state.
Ishaku polled a total of 520,432 voted to beat his closest rival and candidate of the …
