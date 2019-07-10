JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Taraba governor says Ruga is colonialism – TheCable

#1
Darius Ishaku, governor of Taraba state, has described the Ruga initiative as a form of colonialism, saying it should not only be suspended but cancelled. The federal government had proposed the idea as a means of addressing the incessant clashes between cattle rearers and farmers but it was suspended …

Capture.PNG

Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2LbH15G
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[135]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top