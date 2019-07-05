Nigerians are reacting to the Twitter thread shared by the Nigeria Police Force in which they called out the Nigerian Army over the recent killing of three police officers by Army officers in Taraba state.The police in the thread, described the Nigerian Army's claim that the police officers killed in Taraba state were mistaken for Kidnappers, as disrespectful and unpatriotic. Using the hashtag #provideanswersNigerianarmy, the Police threw some questions at the Nigerian Army.