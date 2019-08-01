Justforex_nb_campaign

Taraba State University student expelled for criticizing Governor Darius Ishaku on Facebook

The management of Taraba State University has expelled a 100-level student of the institution identified as Joseph Israel, for reportedly criticizing the state's Governor Darius Ishaku via his Facebook posts.
Joseph was forced to appear before a malpractice committee which deals with issues of indiscipline and academic wrongdoings, for allegedly being a known online critic of the state's Governor.


TARABA.jpg


