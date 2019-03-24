Politics Taraba Supplementary Elections: PDP’s Bukuni Wins Ardo-Kola LGA – Channels Television

#1
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Dominic Bukuni of the PDP winner of the supplementary state constituency rerun election held in Ardo-Kola local government area of Taraba state.

The returning officer Dr Ezekiel Iliya, of the Federal University Wukari, while announcing the result stated …



Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2HE5Fu0

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[23]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top