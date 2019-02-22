A Lagos High Court, sitting at Igbosere, has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of former Super Eagles star, Austin Jay Jay Okocha, for failure to appear in court to answer why he allegedly failed to pay his income tax. .
Okocha was charged by the Lagos State Ministry …
Read more via Instablog9ja – https://ift.tt/2EntSSe
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Okocha was charged by the Lagos State Ministry …
Read more via Instablog9ja – https://ift.tt/2EntSSe
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]