World Taxpayers foot bill for minister’s wedding anniversary, overseas trips – IOL section Feed

#1
Johannesburg – Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams allegedly used thousands in taxpayers’ money to fund her wedding anniversary celebrations in the US and Switzerland by taking her husband, Thato Abrahams, along without permission from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Sunday Independent can reveal that Ndabeni-Abrahams also allowed her …

tax.JPG

Read more via IOL section Feed for News – https://ift.tt/2G4eYk1

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[43]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top