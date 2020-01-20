Johannesburg – Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams allegedly used thousands in taxpayers’ money to fund her wedding anniversary celebrations in the US and Switzerland by taking her husband, Thato Abrahams, along without permission from President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Sunday Independent can reveal that Ndabeni-Abrahams also allowed her …
Read more via IOL section Feed for News – https://ift.tt/2G4eYk1
Get more World News
Sunday Independent can reveal that Ndabeni-Abrahams also allowed her …
Read more via IOL section Feed for News – https://ift.tt/2G4eYk1
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[43]