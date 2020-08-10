TB Joshua’s 2020 prophesy on humility as president Trump tests positive to COVID-19 | The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigeria and World News
There is every indication that the prophesy of Nigerian cleric, TB Joshua, has come to pass, following the breaking news that United States President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, have tested positive to coronavirus.
