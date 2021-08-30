  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

TB Joshua died day he asked for bank account to pay N200m ransom –Head Teacher, parents


www.newtelegraphng.com

TB Joshua died day he asked for bank account to pay N200m ransom –Head Teacher, parents - New Telegraph

After the release of over 90 kidnapped pupils of Salihu Islamic school, Tegina, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, the Head Teacher, Alhassan Garba Abubakar and other parents have said that they wished the late Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, also known as T.B Joshua, was still alive to...
