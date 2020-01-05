Metro TB Joshua releases prophecies for Nigeria, Osinbajo – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Prophet T.B. Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, has revealed what God told him about Nigeria’s health and Agricultural sector

The renowned prophet also made revelations about the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo....

tb joshua.JPG

Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/36ncPvg

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[88]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top