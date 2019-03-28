Entertainment TBoss praises Uti’s ”carrot” amid pregnancy talks – YabaLeftOnline

#1
The pregnancy rumours trailing reality TV stars Uti Nwachukwu and Tboss has taken a new twist as she vouched for Uti’s carrot via an Instagram comment.

While reacting to a post on Uti’s page, a fan had questioned his virility and wondered how possible it could be for him to impregnate …



via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2HXUFqO

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[45]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top