Entertainment TBoss weeps as she places a curse on Instagram troll who left a comment saying her child is ugly (video) – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
TBoss this afternoon went live on Instagram to lay [curses on a troll who referred to her child as Ugly. Recall that the ex-BBNaija housemate revealed the face of her daughter for the first time on Valentine’s day, six months after she welcomed her. Trolls left hateful …

5e4944739f85f.jpeg








via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Ht8rjB

-------------
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[52]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top