The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has said that it successfully restored electricity supply to the North Eastern states of Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe, Taraba, Adamawa and Borno today, the 24th of September, 2018, after the Jos- Gombe 330kV transmission line tripped on fault. In …...
Read more via BusinessDay : News you can trust – https://ift.tt/2Dpd5jy
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[98]