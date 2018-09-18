US Open champion Naomi Osaka overcame her emotions to roar back and defeat unseeded Zhang Shuai 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 in a roller-coaster China Open quarter-final on Friday.
The 20-year-old Japanese was broken on her first two service games and had tears...
read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2Rqz6RQ
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The 20-year-old Japanese was broken on her first two service games and had tears...
read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2Rqz6RQ
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[67]