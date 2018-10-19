World Tech: 10 things in tech you need to know today – pulse.ng

#1
Facebook opened up its election ;war room; to the press ahead of the US mid term elections in Novembe.

eBay is going to war with Amazon over an alleged scheme to steal business....



Read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2ypDnNz

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[40]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top