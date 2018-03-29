DocuSign is indeed planning to go public.
The electronic signature company on Wednesday made public its S-1 document, the first regulatory step to an an initial public offering.
DocuSign, which plans to list its stock on the Nasdaq market under the ticker symbol DOCU, did not specify in the document how many shares it plans to sell or the price at which it plans to sell them. It nominally is seeking to raise as much as $100 million in the offering
