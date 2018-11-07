World Ted Cruz wins tight Senate race against Beto O’Rourke – Laila’s Blog

#1
Ted Cruz has reportedly defeated Democratic opponent Beto O’Rourke in Texas, securing another term as senator for the Lone Star state.

Voters in Texas have backed incumbent Republican Ted Cruz who has beaten progressive Democrat Beto O’Rourke in a tight race for Senate. The Republican …



Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2F9vsJW

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top