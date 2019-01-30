Metro Teenage Girl given out in marriage to an older ‘demented’ man from a wealthy family in Anambra – YabaLeftOnline

#1
An angry woman has slammed the marriage between a young girl said to be 16 years old and a mentally unstable man in his late 50s, from a wealthy family in Ozubulu, Anambra State.

Her post on Facebook reads : This man in the picture carrying this girl on …



Read more via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2Us5V1r

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top