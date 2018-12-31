Metro Teenager sells siblings to raise WASSCE registration fee – Laila’s Blog

#1
A teenage girl has been arrested after she stole two siblings between the ages of two and seven, and sold the children for N800,000.

The 15-year-old girl, Precious Ehiedo, and two others, Juliet Ogben and Favour Okoh, were arrested by men of the operatives of …



Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2EW3Nuk

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top