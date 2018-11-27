Entertainment Tekashi 6ix9ine Pleads Not Guilty to Racketeering & Firearms Charges – Olisa.tv

#1
Fox News is reporting that 6ix9ine has pleaded not guilty to charges that he’s a violent, drug-dealing gang member.

According to the media house, the rapper returned to the Manhattan federal court a week after they were indicted on racketeering and firearms charges. While addressing the court, the Assistant US Attorney Michael …



via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2r48JoQ

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[17]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top