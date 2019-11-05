Entertainment Tekno shares another photo of his ‘Cassava’ and its ‘bigger’ than when he shared it two years ago – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
Nigerian singer, Tekno has once again shared a photo of his eggplant or ‘cassava’ as he calls it but his fans are noticing something different.

Compared to the famous swimming tool photo he shared two years back, his ‘cassava’ looks bigger now.....

tecno.JPG

via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2WGAYch

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[83]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top