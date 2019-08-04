After Triple MG boss, Ubi Franklin called for prayers on behalf of Tekno, disclosing that his vocal box was temporarily damaged ,Tekno who has been absent for months in the music industry has given details on his struggles with his vocal cords ailment. Ubi had disclosed that Tekno’s vocal …
via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – https://ift.tt/2KqKMkO
-------------
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – https://ift.tt/2KqKMkO
-------------
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[75]