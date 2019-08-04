JustForex Trading - Start Now

Entertainment Tekno Talks About The Vocal Ailment He Suffered And Says He Now Carries A Magnetic Device In His Throat… – Stella Dimoko Korkus

#1
After Triple MG boss, Ubi Franklin called for prayers on behalf of Tekno, disclosing that his vocal box was temporarily damaged ,Tekno who has been absent for months in the music industry has given details on his struggles with his vocal cords ailment. Ubi had disclosed that Tekno’s vocal …

download (4).jpeg

via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – https://ift.tt/2KqKMkO


-------------
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[75]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top