Featured Thread #1
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday signed into law, the Discrimination against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act. The bill which has lingered in the National Assembly for 18 years, seeks to criminalise discrimination against persons with disabilities. This bill was passed by the 8th Senate on March 28, …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2FJef9P
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2FJef9P
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[5]