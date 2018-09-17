Sports Tennis: Nadal out of China tournaments – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
World number-one Tennis player, Rafael Nadal on Wednesday announced his withdrawal from upcoming tournaments in Beijing and Shanghai due to the right knee injury that forced him to retire from the US Open earlier this month.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion had to pull out during his …



read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2pmtUlm

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[48]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top