The residents of Umuahia, Abia State capital are now living under tension following the shooting of three people on Akanu Ibiam Road also known as Bank Road in the capital city. According to The Nation, the incident happened at about 9:30 am in the morning, and according to an eye witness who said they were shot close to the Diamond Bank near the Abia State Government House gate. The eye witness told The Nation that two of the three who were shot died instantly while the third was fatally injured. He said that the soldiers after their action took the corpses and the injured away in their truck. It was said that those who were shot were said to be wearing black which the army took to be IPOB uniform. The incident has sent panic to residents as shop owners quickly locked their shops, while most vehicles especially commercial operators also had to pack leaving passengers stranded.