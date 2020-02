Tension mounted in Benin, the Edo State capital Thursday, as some inmates being conveyed to court were released by protesters along the Benin-Auchi highway in the state.The protesters comprising tipper drivers and youths were protesting the killing of one Federick popularly known as “Original” by a policeman deployed …Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2tQQWq6 Get More Nigeria Metro News