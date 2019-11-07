Politics Tension in Aso Rock over sack of Osinbajo’s aides – Newtelegraph

#1
There is palpable tension in the seat of power, Aso Rock, over the alleged sack of 35 aides working with Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

New Telegraph gathered that accusing fingers are being pointed at the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, as allegedly being behind the …

osinbajo.JPG

Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2NMIKxh

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top