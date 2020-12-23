TEQPORTECLOUD WEB HOSTING

Nigeria's Best Web Hosting Company - Web Hosting in Nigeria | Web hosting service Providers in Nigeria web hosting in Nigeria; Best web hosting services in Nigeria; Domains, VPS and dedicated servers in Nigeria. 200x fast web hosting provider in Nigeria

The history of web hosting in Nigeria is not a distant one. However, in recent years, there have been serious developments in the web hosting industry. This is more so because most companies are switching from being resellers for foreign companies to actual providers.Elites in the country see this development as an opportunity to be the industry's frontrunners and, consequently, the highest earners. Sadly, all the said developments have been lopsided. Just as the industry experiences rapid growth in number, it is becoming popular for all the wrong reasons.A recent study shows that over 90% of the websites hosted in Nigeria are hosted with foreign companies. This, in-turn loses the country revenue and affects the economy.The major reason for this spike in hosting with foreign hosts is the frequent problems encountered by businesses when they host their websites in Nigeria. Owing to this, companies that hosted their websites locally have no option than to transfer to a more reliable foreign host.Why The Web Hosting Industry in Nigeria is UnderperformingThe underperformance of the hosting service providers in Nigeria is the core of the business and cannot be overlooked as they are the defining aspects of web hosting.The following are the main reasons why the web hosting industry is down-tooling in Nigeria: Customers support is by far the most crucial aspect of web hosting service. Everything bears down to it as it is the face of the industry to the customer. Unfortunately, this is one of the main problems in the industry in Nigeria.The majority of the web hosting companies boast having 24/7 customer support only for them to be unreachable for long periods. Also, when some can be reached, their response time seems to be forever. This has frustrated many businesses and has led to them losing hope with hosting in Nigeria.Just as much as customer service is essential, it is followed closely by uptime. The uptime is the time your website will be active and reachable online.With the uptime of web hosting companies in Nigeria rated at about 50%, the problem is glaring for all to see. Compare this with foreign hosting companies that boast approximately 99.99% uptime, and you see why foreign hosting is the preferred option.: Though this might not be as prominent as the other two, it still is a problem for customers that know the use. The majority of the web hosting companies in Nigeria only allow the addition of limited domain names to an account.This can be a limiting factor for large businesses with multiple subsidiaries and wings. Hence, most prefer to go looking for hosting services that can give them unlimited domains.Competition on Prices Instead of Quality: This is arguably the most damaging problem limiting Nigeria's web hosting industry. As the number of hosting companies in the country increases, the focus continues to shift towards the market price. With this, competitors focus more on introducing low prices that can better what others have to offer.However, the vast quality gaps in the industry are left unattended. This has cost the industry more problems on the development front and ultimately threatening to cause its downfall.Teqportecloud web hosting is a cloud hosting company that uses the latest hosting technology to deliver quality services to customers. Teqportecloud makes use of the ever-impressive and reliable cloud hosting.With our full autoscaling cloud hosting, websites hosted with us have full access to our powerful multi-server platform resources. This means that there is no risk of downtime and no limit to website growth.Cloud hosting is a technology that no other web hosting company in Nigeria can boast. Our watchword has always been quality and efficiency. Consequently, we have been able to put together a top-notch web hosting service that matches our mantra.Lastly, with our hosting being entirely on the cloud, we have countered all the problems posed by the Nigeria factor. At the same time, we have been able to add new things to help improve the industry. This is all thanks to our diligent study of the industry and our commitment to satisfying our customers.Solving the problems mentioned above isn't just enough for our team of experts; we also improved the industry with some innovations – type of which has never been available.Below are some revolutionary moves we made to counter the problems mentioned above and change the web hosting game.This technology gives all sites hosted with us full access to the powerful multi-server cloud platform. In literal terms, it means our bandwidth, processing power, and memory scale on demand.With this technology, the problem of slow server and website due to traffic is eliminated. This is because your website is not limited to a particular server but has access to all the servers available. We keep dedicated resources in reserve to ensure that traffic never causes it to slow down.This feature cannot be associated with any company other than the Teqporte web hosting provider.As part of our revolutionary move to improve the industry, we ditched the commonly used HDD Hosting for full SSD Hosting. This, with effective load balancing, eliminates the problems of downtime.Similarly, we employ only hi-spec enterprise SSDs from Samsung. This makes our shared hosting the fastest available and comparable with the very best around the world. With all of these technologies combined, there is absolutely no failing point.Serious investment has gone into assembling our experienced team of readily available individuals to help attend to customers. Also, our technical experts are always on hand to attend to urgent needs.Similarly, we have a broad range of platforms you can reach us through with resounding efficiency. Finally, our response time is unparalleled as we provide quick, easy, and effective solution to your complaint.It is not an overstatement to say no web hosting company in the country offers free CDN. Even though the CDN is a free package that comes with our web hosting, it adds resounding speed to your website. This owes much to the suite of website speed-boosting features included with all our hosting packages.Security is an integral part of any business. At Teqportecloud, we take website security seriously, ensuring there is no loophole for attackers to exploit.Amongst our security features are Automatic Malware Scanning (AMC), FTP security lock, block visitors by IP or Country, Two-Factor Authentication (2FA), Hotlink protection, and Brute force login protection. Also, our experts will always be in charge of your account maintenance. Hence, security should be the least of your concern.There are other impressive and unique features that we have introduced into the web hosting industry. All to better your experience and establish our company as the lead in the new era of effective web hosting in Nigeria.With many businesses in Nigeria seeking more online presence, there is an increasing need to improve the wobbling web hosting industry. For this reason, Teqporte Cloud studied the areas needing improvement through consultations and technical research. After much work and careful planning, we have finally reformed the industry, adjusted the failing parts, and brought in innovations to improve the good ones.visit us