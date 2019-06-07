An affidavit which Tanko Muhammad, the new Chief Justice of Nigeria submitted to the Senate last week ahead of his confirmation as the head of the Supreme Court, revealed claims of termites destroying his primary school certificate.
He alleged that his documents were destroyed beyond recovery, following a termite invasion at his Bauchi State home in 1998. “No portion of the certificate was salvaged,” Mr Muhammad said.
