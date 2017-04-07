A truck attack in Stockholm which has killed at least three people. EXPRESS UK reports that the vehicle drove into crowds on Drottninggatan (Queen Street) - one of the city's major pedestrian streets, just before 3pm local time, before crashing into Åhlens Mall. Stockholm’s Parliament has been evacuated and the area cordoned off. The public subway system has also now been stopped in the city. The area is the main shopping area of Stockholm and is a very busy area of the city. The incident follows a series of attacks in Europe by terrorists using vehicles as weapons.