Terrorism: Don't unfreeze #EndSARS campaigners' accounts, CBN begs court| Nigeria News


In Nigeria News today headlines include
  • Terrorism: Don’t unfreeze #EndSARS campaigners’ accounts, CBN begs court - Punch Newspaper
  • Borno Massacre: Sack service chiefs now — SENATE – Vanguard News
  • No project, no re-election, Wike tells serving Rivers LGA chairs – Vanguard News
  • Umahi’s defection to APC has no value — Obi – Vanguard News
  • Former Governors are not in senate to sleep – Senator T.A Orji – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

Metro - Terrorism: Don’t unfreeze #EndSARS campaigners’ accounts, CBN begs court - Punch Newspaper

Politics - Borno Massacre: Sack service chiefs now — SENATE – Vanguard News

Politics - No project, no re-election, Wike tells serving Rivers LGA chairs – Vanguard News

Politics - Umahi’s defection to APC has no value — Obi – Vanguard News

Politics - Former Governors are not in senate to sleep – Senator T.A Orji – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

