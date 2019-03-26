Metro Thanks to the Nigerian airport authority, it is becoming unsafe to book a taxi online from a Nigerian airport – Techpoint.Africa

#1
It is the 20th of February 2019, a few minutes past 12 PM and a hot sunny afternoon at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, Nigeria.

It looks and feels like a normal day, except that cab drivers are fighting....



Read more via Techpoint.Africa – https://ift.tt/2Cyo86Y

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top