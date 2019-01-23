Politics That Atiku speaks Fulfulde doesn’t make him a Fulani – Miyetti Allah – Laila’s Blog

#1
The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Fulani has said for the fact that Atiku Abubakar speaks the language Fulfulde, does not mean that he is a full fledged Fulani Man.

Atiku, who made the claim during a campaign rally in Jigawa State, described Buhari as a fake …



Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2S0IM8U

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top