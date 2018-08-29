Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Metro That shooting scare at Maiduguri Airport – Newtelegraph

#1
The recent protest at the Maiduguri Airport by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole prosecuting the fight against insurgency in Borno State and the North-East is one reaction that should hardly be wished away by the Federal Government, nay the nation’s military high command.

The aggrieved soldiers who were …



Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2BVxUlW

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[33]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top