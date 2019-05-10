Sports The Athletics Federation Of Nigeria Wants Divine Oduduru To Compete For Nigeria – Konbini Nigeria

#1
In Nigeria, our government has this annoying habit of not appreciating people until they leave.

This is the case with the wave-making athlete, Divine Oduduru, who started his career in Nigeria but had to leave for the US when he wasn’t getting appreciated.....


read more via Konbini Nigeria – http://bit.ly/308o9J4

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[36]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top