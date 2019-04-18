In 2017, a welter of stories appeared in the international press pointing out the brokenness of Paris’s Notre Dame. Cathedral officials showed journalists how patches of limestone would crumble at a finger’s touch.
Gargoyles that had lost their heads were patched up with plastic pipes, while fallen balustrades …
Read more via the Guardian – http://bit.ly/2ICUyRw
Get more World News
Gargoyles that had lost their heads were patched up with plastic pipes, while fallen balustrades …
Read more via the Guardian – http://bit.ly/2ICUyRw
Get more World News