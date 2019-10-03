The Couples Therapist in Your Pocket – Fatherly

Relationship apps work. Yes, they’re filled with chatbots, creeps, and people who don’t know how to frame a photo. But they work: more than 40 percent of couples in the U.S. say they met online.
Now, there is a growing number of relationship apps built to help couples in long-term relationships …
Read more via Fatherly https://ift.tt/2oEan2w
Now, there is a growing number of relationship apps built to help couples in long-term relationships …
Read more via Fatherly https://ift.tt/2oEan2w
Last edited by a moderator:[0]