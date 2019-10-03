Justforex_nb_campaign

The Couples Therapist in Your Pocket – Fatherly

#1
Relationship apps work. Yes, they’re filled with chatbots, creeps, and people who don’t know how to frame a photo. But they work: more than 40 percent of couples in the U.S. say they met online.

Now, there is a growing number of relationship apps built to help couples in long-term relationships …

apps.JPG

Read more via Fatherly https://ift.tt/2oEan2w
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

287
Top